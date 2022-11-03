Brokers Issue Forecasts for AptarGroup, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.85. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

NYSE:ATR opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $135.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.08.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

