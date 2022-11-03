Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $142.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $236.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth $67,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 795.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

