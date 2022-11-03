Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.09, but opened at $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Trex shares last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 16,969 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Trex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

