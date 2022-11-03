FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Avantor, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVTR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Avantor’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $151,845,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avantor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avantor by 184.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 54.0% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,931 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

