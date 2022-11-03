Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE ORN opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Orion Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 204,322 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,551,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 138,624 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

