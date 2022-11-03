Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.18 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $246.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.02. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

