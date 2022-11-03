Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.75. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CUBI. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

