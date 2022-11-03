Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on International Paper’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Paper in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IP. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in International Paper by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in International Paper by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 457,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,989 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 60,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

