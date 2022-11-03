TFI International Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.22 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.24. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $116.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

