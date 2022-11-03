Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Raymond James

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.57.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Avantor has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Avantor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.