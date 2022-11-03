Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PBH. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.91.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$79.00 and a 12 month high of C$137.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.88. The stock has a market cap of C$3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. Research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.