Mizuho Reiterates Hold Rating for Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$113.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.08.

TSE NTR opened at C$113.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$116.18. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$82.48 and a 52-week high of C$147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$61.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.58 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 19.9026817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutrien news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total transaction of C$116,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553 shares in the company, valued at C$64,656.76.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

