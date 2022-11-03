Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Lowered to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Price Performance

OTCMKTS QNNTF opened at $3.40 on Monday. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.