Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) Lowered to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Price Performance
OTCMKTS QNNTF opened at $3.40 on Monday. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.
Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (QNNTF)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.