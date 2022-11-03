Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from €15.10 ($15.10) to €15.40 ($15.40) in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RAIFF opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.