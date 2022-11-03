SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Price Target Cut to CHF 27

SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from CHF 27.10 to CHF 27 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SIG Group Stock Performance
SCBGF opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. SIG Group has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $30.03.
SIG Group Company Profile
