SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Price Target Cut to CHF 27

SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from CHF 27.10 to CHF 27 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SIG Group Stock Performance

SCBGF opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. SIG Group has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

Get SIG Group alerts:

SIG Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.