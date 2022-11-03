JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target to CHF 674

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SCMWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.33.
Swisscom Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $255.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.19.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
