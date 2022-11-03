JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target to CHF 674

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.33.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $255.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

