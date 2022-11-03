SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) PT Lowered to GBX 960

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($13.30) to GBX 960 ($11.10) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEGXF. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,290 ($14.92) to GBX 985 ($11.39) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,165.00.

SEGRO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $19.50.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

