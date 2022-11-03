Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Schindler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.63.

Schindler Stock Performance

Schindler stock opened at $166.82 on Tuesday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $150.96 and a 1 year high of $279.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.71.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

