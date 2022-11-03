THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) PT Raised to GBX 42

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 38 ($0.44) to GBX 42 ($0.49) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

THGPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital cut THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on THG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($0.94) price target for the company. HSBC cut THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on THG from GBX 100 ($1.16) to GBX 55 ($0.64) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 59.33.

THG Stock Down 0.5 %

THGPF opened at 0.59 on Tuesday. THG has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.61.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

