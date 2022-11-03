Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Storebrand ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SREDY opened at $10.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

