Berenberg Bank Lowers Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Price Target to €65.00

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank to €65.00 ($65.00) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($59.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €50.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $81.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.