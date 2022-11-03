Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) PT Lowered to CHF 68

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 71 to CHF 68 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 83 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Shares of SSREY opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

