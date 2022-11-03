JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target to SEK 116

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 106 to SEK 116 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

