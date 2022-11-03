JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Price Target to GBX 175

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.02) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tritax Big Box REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays downgraded Tritax Big Box REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

Shares of TTBXF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

