3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) PT Raised to GBX 1,734 at Morgan Stanley

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,586 ($18.34) to GBX 1,734 ($20.05) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

3i Group Stock Performance

TGOPY opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

