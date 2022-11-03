3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) PT Raised to GBX 1,734 at Morgan Stanley

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,586 ($18.34) to GBX 1,734 ($20.05) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
3i Group Stock Performance
TGOPY opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.
3i Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3i Group (TGOPY)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.