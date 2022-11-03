Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target to €15.40

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.90 ($13.90) to €15.40 ($15.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €14.40 ($14.40) to €16.90 ($16.90) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.50 ($14.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.20) to €13.30 ($13.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.40) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €11.90 ($11.90) to €12.50 ($12.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

