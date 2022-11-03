John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($2.95) to GBX 262 ($3.03) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

John Wood Group Price Performance

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

