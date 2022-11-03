Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $64.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. KGI Securities cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $176.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

