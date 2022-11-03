Analysts Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target at $237.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 58.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 215.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 400.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 46.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $191.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

