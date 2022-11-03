Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ternium alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ternium during the third quarter valued at $525,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 8.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ternium by 10.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of TX stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 21.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.