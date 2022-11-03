Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) PT at $48.10

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

