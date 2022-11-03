Analysts Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT at $32.00

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 18.7 %

ARCT opened at $21.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $576.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.56. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 156,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Featured Stories

