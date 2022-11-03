Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Target Price at $31.61

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.61.

SUM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 20.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,937,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 503,836 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 35.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.