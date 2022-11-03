Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Price Target to €167.00

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €156.00 ($156.00) to €167.00 ($167.00) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CZMWY opened at $122.68 on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $99.29 and a 1-year high of $230.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.78.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.