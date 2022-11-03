Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $51.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

AGIO opened at $27.82 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

