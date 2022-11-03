Analysts Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Target Price at GBX 386.33

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.33 ($4.47).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROR. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.58) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Rotork Stock Performance

Rotork stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.06) on Monday. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.34). The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 256.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 2,944.44.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

