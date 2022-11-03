Brokerages Set M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target at $207.79

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.79.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded M&G from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.31) to GBX 195 ($2.25) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&G from GBX 255 ($2.95) to GBX 270 ($3.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&G from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.10 on Monday. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.