Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target at $41.56

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FINGF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. Finning International has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

Finning International Increases Dividend

About Finning International

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1835 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

