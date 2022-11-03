Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 31.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 31.45.

EDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total value of 468,828.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,308 shares in the company, valued at 103,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total value of 468,828.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,254 shares of company stock worth $3,149,293 over the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,289,000 after buying an additional 107,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

EDR stock opened at 20.88 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 17.42 and a 1-year high of 35.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of 22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.24 by 0.08. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of 1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.