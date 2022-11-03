Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $44.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.58.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $32.11 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 48,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,579,828.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,190,646 shares in the company, valued at $201,815,059.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 279,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $9,578,443.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,693.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 48,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,579,828.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,190,646 shares in the company, valued at $201,815,059.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,224,496 shares of company stock valued at $43,529,444. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $2,896,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

