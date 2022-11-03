Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$59.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.29.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$67.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 5.1 %

LSPD opened at C$24.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.55. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$19.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.00.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.