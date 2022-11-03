FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Eisai Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Eisai in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Eisai’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eisai from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.23. Eisai has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $74.89.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

