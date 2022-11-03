Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMFG. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 456,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.