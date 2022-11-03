STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) versus Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Head to Head Comparison

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for STMicroelectronics and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 3 4 0 2.38 Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $52.56, indicating a potential upside of 74.14%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 22.69% 34.37% 20.58% Everspin Technologies 13.14% 31.11% 20.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Everspin Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $12.76 billion 2.15 $2.00 billion $3.69 8.18 Everspin Technologies $55.15 million 2.14 $4.34 million $0.40 14.63

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Everspin Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; radio frequency (RF) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memories; and RF, digital, and mixed-signal ASICs. It also provides assembly and other services. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. It serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, and aerospace markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

