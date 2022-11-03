Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Boeing Company’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $10.35 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($7.44) per share.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boeing Price Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Shares of BA opened at $147.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

