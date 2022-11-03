Reckitt Benckiser Group plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($94.81) to GBX 7,050 ($81.51) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($102.90) to GBX 8,200 ($94.81) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($97.12) to GBX 8,700 ($100.59) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,612.50.

RBGLY stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

