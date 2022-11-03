LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $9.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.65. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYB. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:LYB opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $91.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,816,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,422,000 after acquiring an additional 214,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.