Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Ono Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

OPHLF stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

