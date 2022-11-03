Reviewing Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) & Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 1 3 3 0 2.29 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus price target of $277.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Becton, Dickinson and’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and is more favorable than Biostage.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 8.88% 14.55% 6.62% Biostage N/A N/A -297.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Biostage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.21 $2.09 billion $5.80 39.31 Biostage N/A N/A -$7.98 million ($0.95) -6.42

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Biostage on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

About Biostage

(Get Rating)

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.