Reviewing Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) and McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ)

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) and McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chart Industries and McDermott International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chart Industries 0 1 11 0 2.92 McDermott International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chart Industries presently has a consensus price target of $224.62, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Chart Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chart Industries is more favorable than McDermott International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries 4.94% 7.13% 3.75% McDermott International -52.07% N/A -13.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Chart Industries and McDermott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.0% of McDermott International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Chart Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of McDermott International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chart Industries and McDermott International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries $1.32 billion 6.09 $59.10 million $1.83 119.64 McDermott International $8.43 billion 0.00 -$2.91 billion ($5.95) -0.01

Chart Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McDermott International. McDermott International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chart Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Chart Industries has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDermott International has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chart Industries beats McDermott International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The company also offers process technology, liquefaction train, and critical equipment for the LNG, including small to mid-scale facilities, floating LNG applications, and large base-load export facilities; brazed aluminum, Core-in-Kettle, heat exchangers, cold boxes, air cooled heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and pipe works; and air cooled heat exchangers and axial cooling fans for the power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining applications. In addition, it provides highly engineered equipment that is used in specialty end-market applications for hydrogen, LNG, biogas, CO2 Capture, food and beverage, aerospace, lasers, cannabis, and water treatment; and cryogenic components, including vacuum insulated pipes, specialty liquid nitrogen, end-use equipment, and cryogenic flow meters. Additionally, it provides extended warranties, plant start-up, parts, 24/7 support, monitoring and process optimization, repairing, maintenance, and upgrading services; plant services on equipment, including brazed aluminum heat exchangers, cold boxes, etc.; and service locations that undertake installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as equipment leasing solutions. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in Ball Ground, Georgia.

About McDermott International

(Get Rating)

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology. It designs, engineers, and constructs upstream offshore oil and gas facilities, downstream oil and gas facilities and pipelines, gas-fired power plants, liquefied natural gas import and export terminals, atmospheric and refrigerated storage vessels and terminals, water storage and treatment facilities, hydrocarbon processing facilities, and refining and petrochemical facilities, as well as performs pipe and module fabrication. The company also provides gas processing, refining, petrochemical and coal gasification technologies, as well as supplies proprietary catalysts, equipment, and related engineering services. It serves national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies, as well as producers of petrochemicals and electric power. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On January 21, 2020, McDermott International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.